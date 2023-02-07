No. 4 Redskins, No. 3 Lady Redskins look to advance in 1A Super Regionals

RED MESA, Ariz. — After a tough season, the Red Mesa Redskins boys basketball were in fourth place in the 1A North Region as they headed to the Super Regional Tournament this week.

They posted a win over the Shonto Prep Grizzlies, 57-26, Jan. 26 at home. On the road Jan. 28, they lost a game to Williams, 71-46. The score wasn't indicative of the game quality, however, as Red Mesa put up a good fight before the Vikings piled on the pressure in the fourth quarter.

The final regular season game for the Redskins was Mon., Jan 30.

For the first round of the 1A Super Regional Tournament, Red Mesa hosted the Ash Fork Spartans, in a loser out game. If they survive round one, they'll play the top seed from the 1A Canyon Region, El Capitan. The winner will then advance to the 1A Super Regional Tournament in St Michael this coming weekend.

The Red Mesa High School girls basketball team wound up their regular last week. On Jan. 27, they played a double header at Williams High School. First up was Basis Flagstaff, whom they easily defeated by a 52-24 margin. They then played the Lady Vikings of Williams High School, and posted a close 56-50 loss to the host team.

They played in the 1A Super Regional tournament, Jan. 30. The Lady Redskins were in third place in the 1A North Region. They faced Seligman (0-10) in the first round of the tournament.

They next face Williams in the first round of the 1A State Championships Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. at Williams High School.