Holbrook’s Marcus Oberriter to play at Quincy College in central Illinois

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — Quincy University of Illinois can now boast of signing Holbrook High School’s offensive leader, Marcus Oberriter, to its football team come next season.

Oberriter was the team’s starting quarterback and defensive back and led the Roadrunners into the post-season last year — Holbrook’s first foray into the state playoffs in a long time.

Besides football, Oberriter played baseball and wrestled for the 2A Little Colorado Roadrunners — who lost the second round playoff football game in November to Willcox of lower Arizona, 51-12. The loss marked the first time in decades that Holbrook went undefeated during a regular season. The Roadrunners finished the 2022 campaign 11-1, 5-0 under first-year head coach Shawn Holley.

“I think he will bring a strong work ethic and confidence to the program at Quincy,” Holley said. “He will do a fine job. He is my first signing as a head football coach.”

The Roadrunners didn’t lose until they faced Willson (10-3, 5-0) in the state playoffs in an away game. Several of the team’s 2022 games were blowout wins, with Holbrook running and passing through defenses with ease. The Roadrunners recorded a 62-0 win over neighboring Hopi (6-4, 2-3), itself a team in the midst of a very successful season for the first time in a long time.

Oberriter started the last two years at quarterback for the Roadrunners and was one of the most talked about players in northern Arizona. He said he’s more than ready for the rigors of big time college sports.

“I’m happy with our season last year and I look forward to going to college and having more good seasons,” Oberriter said. “I’ll miss Holbrook and all of my friends and coaches.”

Oberriter said he wants to study sports management. He said he’ll play quarterback, but probably won’t play multiple sports.

Holley said the fact that Holbrook won big this year gave the school a lot of nationwide exposure, saying he anticipates more college signings in the next few weeks.

Quincy University is a private Franciscan university located in Quincy, Illinois. It was founded in 1860 and enrolls about 1,100 students. The school plays in Division II and is part of the Great Lakes Valley Conference.