Chinle Planting Hope awarded Equity in STEAM Initiative grant for advancing representation

CHINLE, Ariz. — Chinle Planting Hope is among 21 grantees of the Equity in STEAM Initiative 2.0 cohort recently recognized by Intel Corporation, YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix, and Salt River Project.

The grant will help fund the nonprofit’s R.E.A.D. in Beauty (Reading Empowers Adventures and Dreams) Bookmobile and literacy program.

“The Equity in STEAM Grant will provide new resources and opportunities for students in Chinle. They will have a chance to be curious, inquisitive, and develop future skills to be leaders with the hands on learning from the Bookmobile,” said Kathy Mitchell, administrative director and bookmobile coordinator.

“Reading is power. Power that our Native kids need. Books are where we can find our heroes, dreams and hope,” said Janice Dunn, president at Chinle Planting Hope.

The initiative invested $120,000 toward closing the large gap of women and people of color in Arizona’s STEAM industries.

“With the growing technology industry in Arizona, it’s critical our students, the next generation, know they belong in STEAM, regardless of the zip code they call home,” said Jennifer Sanchez, community affairs manager at Intel Arizona.

This year’s cohort includes seven returning grantees from last year’s inaugural cohort and 14 new grantees who will be awarded grants between $2,500-$3,000.

Grants will fund a variety of programs including robotics programs and leadership workshops aimed at inspiring underrepresented communities to explore a career pathway in the industry.



The three educators are:

• Casteel High School

• Kyrene de la Estrella Elementary School

• Phoenix Elementary School District #1

The 18 nonprofits include:

• Aguila Youth Leadership Institute

• Arizona Alliance of Black School Educators

• Arizona Kids THINK Too

• Arizona Students Recycling Used Technology (AZ StRUT)

• Arizona Sustainability Alliance

• Chinle Planting Hope

• Cultural Coalition Inc.

• Education Empowers Inc.

• Faith Missionary Baptist Church

• Friends of the Avondale Libraries

• Future for KIDS

• Future Stars Inc.

• Lights Camera Discover

• Mo-Energee Youth Foundation

• Rising Youth Theatre

• Si Se Puede Foundation

• Sounds of Autism

• Vessels of Possibilities

In addition to receiving grants to fund programs and resources, awardees will join the YWCA Equity Leadership Learning series which includes four Equity Workshops to facilitate conversations and learnings exploring the intersection of social equity and STEAM. Upon completion of the first Equity in STEAM Initiative Leadership Series last year, the inaugural cohort reported the following results:

• 95% of participants feel more comfortable discussing racial and social equity topics, up from 59% when the initiative started.

• 72% of participants feel more confident in implementing culturally relevant solutions, up from 35% when the initiative started.

“There is plenty of space in the pipeline for people of all cultures and communities to thrive. The Equity in STEAM Initiative 2.0 cohort is making a powerful difference to break down the barriers and inspire the next generation to believe in their talent,” said Debbie Esparza, Chief Executive Officer at YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix.

“Diverse experiences and voices bring forward innovation, and these 21 grantees are blazing a path for students, people of color, and women to become creators, leaders, and gamechangers in their future careers,” said Andrea Moreno, Community Stewardship program manager at SRP.

Program details and past initiative materials are available at https://ywcaaz.org/equityinsteam/

Information provided by Chinle Planting Hope.