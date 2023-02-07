Bonnie Brennan Elementary adds up the fun at Family Math Night

Bonnie Brennan Elementary School hosted a successful Family Math Night Jan.25. During which students and families of the WUSD community came together to enjoy a fun-filled evening of mathematics.

With dinner served and and variety of math games and challenges, students from pre-K to 6th grade took part and won prizes for their efforts. One parent took to Facebook to express their enjoyment, stating that it was "so fun and great seeing so many families together!"

Family Math Night is one of the many ways Bonnie Brennan Elementary is committed to making mathematics accessible and engaging for all students, and the positive response from the community shows that it was a resounding success.