Around the Rez: week of Feb. 08

A Matter of Balance, Mondays

NACOG Aging along with Navajo County Health Department offers an 8-week fall prevention program. Matter of Balance is an award-winning program designed to manage and help decrease falls and increase activity levels for individuals age 60 years or older. Sessions are held Mondays, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Girl Scout House on the Corner of Cherry and N Colorado in Winslow. To register, call Ellen (928) 213-5245.

Sweetheart Song & Dance Feb. 11

The Begay/Willie Family and TL Swingers are sponsoring a song and cance celebration Feb. 11 at the Sports Center at the Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Window Rock. Cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children. Registration opens 15 10 a.m. The proceeds beneft the Navajo Art Foundation. More information is available at (505) 979-6659.

Navajo Nation Tourism Conference Feb. 14-16

The third annual Navajo Nation Tourism Conference will be held at Twin Arrows Casino Resort, near Flagstaff with 18+ sessions over three days. Register for the conference at navajotourismconference.com

Tsehootsooi MS Science Fair Feb. 15-16

Open to the public. Feb. 15, 6-7 p.m. and Feb. 17, 5-7 p.m. at Bee Holdzil Fighting Scouts Events Center. For more info, contact Ms. Etsitty and kime@wrschool.net or 928.729.6811

Gospel Music Night Mar. 11 Mountain Top Church is hosting a Gospel Singing Night with New Harvest and the Thomas Arviso Band Mar. 11 from 6 - 9 p.m. There will be a message by Pastor Jackie Holgate with the theme from 1 Thessalorians 5:11, which says “Wherefore comfort yourselves together, and edify one another, even as ye also do.” Sunday services are in-person at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 6:30 p.m. More information is available at (928) 773-1010.

Navajo Bingo

WIHCC Navajo Bingo is held every second and fourth Friday at 11 a.m. at The Hozhoogo Iina Wellness Center in the group fitness room. For further Info, call (928) 288-9208.

HSAPC in Person Meetings

12-step support meetings are back in person at HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center at noon on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For more info, contact (928) 734-0300.

Celebrate Recovery Meetings

Celebrate Recovery 12-step program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at Community Bible Church - 2 Hilltop Rd, Gallup, 87301. All adults are welcome. Celebrate Recovery is for any and all addictive, compulsive and dysfunctional behavior.

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com.