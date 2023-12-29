Bull charges into Tuba City parade injuring several participants

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — Several people were injured when a bull got loose during the Tuba City Light Parade Dec. 22, sending some to the nearby Tuba City Regional Health Care emergency room, according to a press release from the To’Nanees’Dizi Chapter in Tuba City.

The young black bull entered the parade route approximately 20 minutes after it started, striking several people and causing injuries to some, according to participants.

The bull was unbranded and no one knows how it got loose. Navajo Nation police responded quickly and killed the bull.

“This was a very unfortunate incident, and we are asking our community to keep those injured and their families in your thoughts and prayers,” said Tuba City Parks and Recreation Manager Mike Sixkiller. “Our thoughts are with those injured and their families and we pray for speedy recoveries.”

Darrin Elmer, who was on the Santa float eight feet above ground, got a bird’s eye view of the events.

“I saw the whole thing happen through the eyes of Santa Claus,” Elmer said. “(The bull) held its ground, but with all the music, the lights, the people there yelling and saying hello to Santa, and being foggy it (the bull) didn’t know where it was. It was just all these little combinations that made the issue just a little worse than it should have been.”

Elmer has lived in Tuba City for years, but is Hopi and grew up in Moenkopi, on the Hopi reservation. Elmer said he is very involved in community events and has been in the parade for years. He works for the Tuba City Unified School District warehouse and part-time sports broadcasting for Grayhills Academy High School.

Santa was the last float in the parade, and Elmer, the driver and 10 young “elves” who passed out candy were making their way through the fog around 7:20 p.m when the incident happened.

“I heard a commotion behind us to my left…I think I heard somebody yell so I turned... when I looked back to my left, I saw a person on the road as well as on the sidewalk — so half on the road, half on the sidewalk — laying facedown,” Elmer said. “I looked and happened to see the animal come past a float and run directly towards another group of people right in the parking area next to the old hospital... I looked out front to my left and it did trample over somebody, another person was laying on the ground. Then the bull kind of went into the parking lot and maybe two to five minutes it stood back there.”

Elmer said he was frustrated because he was unable to quickly descend the float, but wanted to help those hurt. Instead, he used his microphone to his advantage.

“I had a microphone just to greet the people along the route, so I was telling my crew, ‘Why don’t you help these people in the back, somebody must have gotten hurt by this animal. Go check on the people back there, and there’s another (person) over here too to my front left here, you might want to check on them. Call the ambulance, call the police,” he said.

Fortunately there were several police and an ambulance on site, including a policewoman nearby, Elmer said.

A Tuba City fire engine and ambulance decorated with lights were the first to start the parade procession.



“By the time we were starting to move again, that bull came back rushing the same way… where the person in front of me had got run over,” Elmer said. “It was coming back through there and I was telling people, ‘That bull is coming back, get the kids in the vehicles,’ and trying to deter the people from getting hurt again.”

Elmer said a woman helping an injured person was possibly grazed by the bull, and several participants rushed to help her stand up. Afterward, the bull came back on to Main Street, where Elmer said it was kind of jogging around.

“Then it took a cut towards the main entrance of the hospital and it was just kind of jumping around. It did have a rope on its neck so I’m not sure if someone was trying to catch it. It kept running down the main entrance of the hospital…”

Elmer was listening to the parade radio and heard people say policemen were going to put the bull down.

“So they went back there and they actually put it down somewhere in the trailer park area in front of the hospital,” Elmer said.

“Once we started to move again the ambulance was coming up the street and we were moving off to the right and here comes my crew,” he said. “I’m telling them, ‘You guys did a good job trying to get things situated there,’ I’m commending them for that. I’m telling them, ‘We need to regroup, just take a breather and then we’re going to continue but put a happy smile on your face.’”

Community members that helped those hurt were given sanitizer to clean blood off. Elmer was able to get a better view of those that were hurt, including an older gentleman with kids near him.

The group had been backed up into a housing parking lot.

“That bull just came right between that car and a fence there and ran that group over. I don’t think he got the kids but that person didn’t know what hit him, he was knocked out for a little bit,” Elmer said, adding that he was relieved when those helping him said that he’d come to.

By the time Santa’s float continued, another injured woman was being attended by medics, and one was still on the ground, Elmer said.

Concerns have been brought up regarding the fact that Tuba City is set up as a grazing land area, and the chapter has never changed it to exclude the city limits. Main Street is within two miles from farms and houses.

“I guess it entitles the ownership of these animals that they’re able to walk these premises just whenever,” Elmer said. “This particular bull did not have any brand or any insignia on it to show whose it was.”

The Tuba City Chapter and Parks and Recreation did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication.