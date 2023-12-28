OFFERS
Fri, Dec. 29
$544K worth of meth found in Holbrook

Mayra Yasenia Loaiza-Aguilar

Originally Published: December 28, 2023 10:51 a.m.

A California woman was arrested after $544,000 worth of methamphetamine was found in Holbrook Dec. 12.

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near Joseph City. K-9 Zolton was deployed to perform a free-air sniff of the vehicle of Mayra Yasenia Loaiza-Aguilar, 32, of California. Zolton gave a positive alert on the vehicle, and it was searched. Officers found 30 pounds of meth with a street value estimated of over $544,000.

photo

Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit K-9 Zolton

Loaiza-Aguilar was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for possession of dangerous drugs and transport of dangerous drugs for sale. She is currently being held on a $600,000 secured bond. Information from the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.

