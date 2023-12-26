Resources and Development Committee hears report on construction of housing manufacturing facilities

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — On Dec. 13, the 25th Navajo Nation Council’s Resources and Development Committee (RDC) heard a report from the Navajo Nation Division of Community Development (DCD) on the construction of up to three regional housing manufacturing facilities to be located on the Navajo Nation.

Outlined in Council Resolution CJN-29-22, Section Ten, B(3), the Navajo Nation approved $30 million in Navajo Nation Fiscal Recovery Funds (NNFRF) to the Community Housing and Infrastructure Department (CHID) for the design and construction of up to three regional housing manufacturing facilities with locations in Tuba City, Sanders, Chinle, Shiprock, or Gallup areas. DCD has administrative oversight of this project and the RDC has legislative oversight.

“Regarding the manufacturing sites, it’s too late to establish these sites,” said Council Delegate Shawna Ann Claw (Chinle). “I think DCD should think of a better alternative. We should contract it out.”

Mitchell said Nahata Dziil Chapter is a favorable location for a facility as there are many manufacturing facilities already located in the area and the chapter is positioned near the railroad.

“We’ll need a lot of power, water, and soil to operate this manufacturer. We’re less likely to have issues with environmental impacts in this area,” Mitchell said. “In regard to shipping, it’s a prime location.”

Housing is a critical need across the Navajo Nation and these housing manufacturing facilities are intended to serve programs assisting Veterans, Navajo Hopi land dispute relocatees, and families located on the former Bennett Freeze area among other groups.

Navajo Hopi Land Commission Office (NHLCO) Executive Director Sarah Slim said that the NHLCO was appropriated $15.5 million through CJN-29-22 to purchase modular homes for people within the 23 impacted chapters and for the planning of a housing plant in the Nahata Dziil Chapter.

“$14 million is dedicated to purchasing modular homes and we’re working toward this. The $14 million will afford these families a decent home. Our oversight is DCD and we’ve worked closely with them. We’ve developed an Intergovernmental Agreement to fulfill the legislations intent,” Slim said. “We’re serving the folks that live on Navajo Partitioned Land and in the former Bennett Freeze. We need to move forward to fulfill the legislations intent.”

Council Delegate Rickie Nez asked Slim to clarify the NHLCO’s oversight for this housing project.

“In respect to funding appropriated to the NHLCO through CJN-29-22 for housing, the DCD has administrative oversight and RDC is the legislative oversight,” Slim said.

For clarification regarding NNFRF funds appropriated for Navajo Veterans Housing, Delegate Claw reiterated that the Health, Education, and Human Services Committee (HEHSC) has legislative oversight over the Navajo Nation Veterans Administration Veterans Housing Program.

“We need to make sure that HEHSC is aware of what this legislation states,” Claw said. “We need HEHSC to concur that they understand their oversight responsibility of the eligibility criteria for this housing project.”

Navajo Nation Fiscal Recovery Fund costs must be incurred by December 31, 2024, meaning that the Nation must obligate FRF funds by that date. The FRF period of performance runs from March 3, 2021, until December 31, 2026, meaning that all FRF-funded projects must be completed, and funds must be fully expended by December 31, 2026.

RDC Vice-Chair Casey Allen Johnson (Cameron, Coalmine Canyon, Birdsprings, Leupp, Tolani Lake) voiced his concern with the remaining locations to be determined and the processes that still need to be completed before the housing manufacturing facilities will be operational.

“These deadlines we’re up against are very tight,” Johnson said. “It’s getting late, and we need to assure that progress will be made on behalf of our Navajo families who need these homes.”

Information provided by Navajo Nation Council.