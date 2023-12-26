Nygren visits Salina Bookshelf during stop-over in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren made a surprise visit to the Salina Bookshelf bookstore Dec. 18 to browse through its wide collection of books.

The Salina Bookshelf is both a bookstore and a publishing company that is well-known for its large selection of Navajo, Native American and western books. It was founded in 1994 by teenagers Eric and Kenneth Lockard, two non-natives who are fluent in the Navajo language because they grew up with Navajo.

The company specializes in Navajo-language books, mostly for children and teenagers but highly appealing to adults.

Nygren’s unexpected appearance delighted staff and customers alike. He and they had fun talking about books and sharing his passion for literature.

“I am grateful for the Salina Bookshelf and the invaluable contributions they make to the preservation and promotion of Navajo culture. Their dedication to producing and publishing Navajo books ensures that our stories, language, and traditions are passed on to future generations,” Nygren said.

Cofounder of the bookstore Eric Lockard, gave Nygren a quick tour of the office and the books they had in stock.

Lockard said the store opened in 1994 and has been writing and publishing books for Navajo authors ever since. He added they also published a textbook that was adopted and added into school curriculums.

“The state of New Mexico adopted it for language,” Lockard told Nygren.

Nygren purchased several books. His gesture highlighted not only the importance to promote Indigenous literature but demonstrated his commitment to further nurture a culture of reading and education on the Navajo Nation.

As he left, Nygren encouraged the store staff and customers to continue look deeper into the growing tapestry of Indigenous literature, and to support local bookstores like Salina Bookshelf.

