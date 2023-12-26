OFFERS
Jaci Gonnie honored in 3A East Region

Originally Published: December 26, 2023 10:48 a.m.

Jaci Gonnie was awarded the 3A East Region Volleyball Defensive Player of the Year. This season she recorded over 1,000 digs, broke the school record for most kills in a match, season and career. Jace is the daughter of Byrde Nez and Bobby Gonnie. Byrde is a former Winslow Bulldog who played volleyball and basketball. Jaci is originally from Birdsprings, Arizona. (Photo/WUSD)

