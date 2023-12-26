Jaci Gonnie honored in 3A East Region

Jaci Gonnie was awarded the 3A East Region Volleyball Defensive Player of the Year. This season she recorded over 1,000 digs, broke the school record for most kills in a match, season and career. Jace is the daughter of Byrde Nez and Bobby Gonnie. Byrde is a former Winslow Bulldog who played volleyball and basketball. Jaci is originally from Birdsprings, Arizona. (Photo/WUSD)