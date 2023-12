The City of Winslow Recreation Center staff hosts the 16th Annual Santa meet and greet at the train depot on First Street in Winslow Dec. 14. Some of the decorations included giant inflatable candy cane arches, Santa, the Grinch, snowmen, elves, bears, gingerbread characters, Paw Patrol and more. (Alexandra Wittenberg/NHO)

Photo Gallery Santa train rolls into Winslow