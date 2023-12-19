Northland Pioneer College announces auditions for Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

SNOWFLAKE, Ariz. — Auditions for Northland Pioneer College’s (NPC) production of William Shakespeare’s whimsical play “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will take place on Jan. 16, 2024, from 6:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center on the Snowflake/Taylor – Silver Creek Campus,

Interested parties do not need to be NPC students to audition. Callbacks will be Jan. 18 at 6:45 p.m..

First performed around 1596, A Midsummer Night’s Dream is perhaps Shakespeare’s most beloved play. In this timeless romantic comedy, Shakespeare reveals the fantastic complexities of love. Real and fairy worlds collide as the actors find themselves bewitched by fairies who mischievously plot to manipulate them while wrapped in their own emotionally complex situation.

“I’m excited to see Shakespeare’s work come to life on our NPC stage,” said Faculty in Theatre Carson Saline, who will be producing the show. “Auditions are open to everyone, and there are parts for young actors as well as some smaller parts that could require strong, versatile actors to play multiple characters.”

Saline said the play will be directed by Katherine Stewart.

Those who wish to audition should be familiar with the play and its characters. Performers should prepare a comedic monologue from any of Shakespeare’s plays other than “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Each monologue should be about one minute in duration and should be gender and character-appropriate to the character/s for which they are auditioning. Comedic sonnets are also acceptable. Appointments to audition must be made online at www.npc.edu/auditions.

The Snowflake/Taylor – Silver Creek Campus is located at 1611 S. Main Street in Snowflake.

If cast, participants are required to register for SPT 199 (Play Production Workshop, 1 credit). Rehearsals will happen Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 to 10:00 p.m., until March 18, and will meet nightly Mon-Fri until the production’s opening.

The play will be performed at NPC’s Performing Arts Center in Snowflake April 5 -13, 2024.