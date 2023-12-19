Navajo Nation mourns passing of Navajo Nation Police Sgt. Kara Tilden

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation Police Department announced the passing of Sergeant Kara Tilden, a respected member of the department in the Window Rock District, who passed from health-related complications on Dec. 4.

Tilden was Tábąąhí (Water Edge Clan) and born for Ma'ii deeshgiizhinii (Coyote Pass People).

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sergeant Kara Tilden, an esteemed Navajo woman police officer of the Navajo Nation Police Department," said Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalynne Curley. "Sgt. Tilden's innovative spirit, commitment to public safety, and involvement in community service significantly contributed to the police department's growth and success."

Tilden was actively involved in local initiatives, including the Native American Toys for Tots program and the Navajo Law Enforcement Training Academy.

"Her immense contributions and enduring legacy will continue to inspire us," Curley said. "We extend our condolences and prayers to her family during this challenging time."

Council Delegate Eugenia Charles-Newton (Shiprock), Chairwoman of the 25th Navajo Nation Council’s Law and Order Committee, also expressed her condolences.

“The passing of an officer, a first responder, hurts our community and leaves a void that cannot be filled,” she said. “Officer Tilden was an asset to the Navajo Nation, and she will be missed.”

"I want to convey my deepest appreciation to all stakeholders and partners who have stepped forward to help during this difficult time," said Daryl Noon, chief of the Navajo Nation Police Department,.

Winslow Fire Department and Navajo Fire and Rescue-Twin Arrows District set up flags on the highway to honor the officer.

A memorial service for Tilden was held Dec. 8 at St. Michaels LDS Church. Tilden will be buried at the family plot in White Cone, Arizona.