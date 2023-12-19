OFFERS
Navajo Council, President’s Office disappointed with removal of RECA amendments

President Buu Nygren and Speaker Crystalyn Curley expressed their support to amend RECA to improve compensation for workers involved in uranium mining. (Photo/OPVP)

Originally Published: December 19, 2023 11:50 a.m.

WASHINGTON — On Dec. 7, Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren and Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley expressed frustration that amendments to benefit former Navajo uranium workers and their families were removed from pending federal legislation.

“On behalf of the Navajo Nation, we express our disappointment in the removal of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act Amendments from the National Defense Authorization Act,” Nygren and Curley wrote in a joint statement.

“This decision is disheartening to the Navajo Nation — a people whose significant contributions helped build America’s nuclear arsenal, secured a victory in World War II and boosted energy development,” they said.

The RECA amendments were meant to provide relief for horrific health consequences suffered by former Navajo uranium miners and their families.

“By stripping these amendments from the National Defense Authorization Act, the government sends a deplorable message: that the sacrifices of the Navajo Nation do not matter,” the Navajo leaders wrote. “This is unacceptable.”

Nygren and Curley stated that the Navajo people have endured inordinate suffering, disease and cancers through radiation exposure from mid-to-late 20th century.

Uranium mining began on the Navajo Nation in 1944 to support the federally led Manhattan Project. Following World War II, uranium mining on Navajo lands increased through the Atomic Energy Commission because of the Cold War.

In 1990, Congress enacted the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, or RECA. The law provided one-time compensation to uranium workers and downwinders for covered diseases pre-1971.

The current program is limited to those who were exposed to uranium during the period of 1942-1971 when RECA was administered by the Department of Justice. So far, over $2.4 billion in benefits have been given to more than 37,000 claimants.

The compensation program is set to expire in June 2024. Expansion of the program is needed to advance justice for additional individuals who were adversely impacted but are not currently eligible for benefits under the existing RECA regulations.

Information provided by the Navajo Nation Council.

