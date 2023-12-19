Leupp Schools joins CAA

LEUPP, Ariz. — Leupp Schools, Inc. joined the Canyon Athletic Association (CAA) for the first time this school year.

The Leupp High School Braves volleyball, cross country and basketball athletes will compete with schools located on and off the Navajo Reservation. Athletic Director Varian Begaye, with the support of the school board and administration, has initiated this move to compete across Arizona state.

The Lady Braves volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a record of 13 wins and only two losses. They competed in the state tournament finals and placed second. “

For a team that only began its high school athletic program in the CAA, they did a tremendous job,” the school said.

The CAA recognized three players for 2023 Athletes of the Year: Karla Teller, All State First Team; Aaliyah Belone, All State Second Team; and Cheyenne Lewis, All State Honorary Team.