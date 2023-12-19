Family Resource Night connects Flagstaff families with Navajo Nation

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – The Navajo Nation Division of Social Services partnered with Flagstaff Unified School District’s Native American Support Program and Native Community Capital to host a community event to connect Navajo families with vital resources.

More than 220 Navajo citizens attended the event at Sinagua Middle School here on Friday. It was part of an effort to bring Window Rock to urban families and follows a similar event in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at the beginning of November.

Navajo Nation departments presented information about social services, vital records, the Navajo Nation Veterans Administration, elections, workforce development, housing and economic development.

“With a large population of Navajos residing off-reservation in Flagstaff and the surrounding areas, we saw the need to reach out and make these families aware of the resources available to them,” said Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren.

The outreach event educates Navajo citizens in urban areas about programs and assistance available to them.

“The intention behind this initiative was to educate and inform Navajo relatives about the multitude of resources available to them in Flagstaff and its surrounding areas,” said Thomas Cody, executive director of Social Services.

Attendees, including one elderly Navajo woman who had relocated because of the Navajo-Hopi Relocation Act, expressed gratitude to Nygren for remembering and acknowledging them and their needs.

Ryan Chee, principal of Leupp Public School, extended thanks to the Navajo Nation for its commitment to serving Navajo families the district’s service area.

The Navajo Family Resource Night was a reminder of the support systems and services available to Navajo families who live outside their traditional homelands.