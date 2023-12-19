Diné Development Corporation acquires SpinSys, expanding technology capabilities

Diné Development Corporation (DDC), a Navajo Nation-owned IT, professional, and environmental services company, has acquired Spin Systems, Inc. (SpinSys), a Virginia-based data management, and analytics firm.

The move aims to diversify DDC’s client base and enhance its capabilities, particularly in big data aggregation, virtualization, predictive modeling, and AI/ML-driven intelligence visualization, according to a statement by the company.

SpinSys, with a 25-year track record, has been successful in providing cloud-based sustainment and modernization services to U.S. government agencies and Fortune 500 clients. The deal will integrate SpinSys into DDC’s family of companies, rebranded as SpinSys-Diné, expanding DDC’s presence with office locations in Falls Church, VA, and Charleston, South Carolina.

Wael Ali, Chief Executive Officer of SpinSys, emphasized the significance of the acquisition in terms of data virtualization and predictive modeling. He highlighted SpinSys’ MDACA data fabric product suite, recognized as a cornerstone framework for data integration and analysis by the Department of Defense.

Austin Tsosie, DDC’s chief executive officer, highlighted the strategic growth and vision for the future behind the acquisition.



“We celebrate this milestone in expanding our deeply rooted commitment to advancing the Navajo Nation while positioning the organization for future expansion,” Tsosie said.

The acquisition builds on recent efforts by DDC to expand its capacity and capabilities in the technology sector and the government contracting space.

In November, DDC acquired the 714 Monument Street building in Dayton, Ohio, situated within the city’s expanding Tech Town campus. Supported by Dayton Development Coalition’s tax credit and a JobsOhio grant, the acquisition is poised to bring 100 jobs to the city.

In September, the tribal enterprise’s DDC IT subsidiary was awarded the $54 million mainframe line of business contract by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).

DDC IT has grown its federal contracting revenues significantly over the past decade, increasing its federal awards from about $5.8 million in 2013 to more than $90 million in 2022, according to federal contracting data from HigherGov. The majority of its federal contracting revenues come from contracts with the Department of Defense, supplemented by work for the Indian Health Service.



SpinSys generated federal contracting awards of $41.3 million in 2022, according to data from HigherGov.