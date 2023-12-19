OFFERS
Council Speaker Curley gives keynote speech to Diné College grads

Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley speaks at the Diné College commencement Dec. 8. (Photo/NNC)

Originally Published: December 19, 2023 2:04 p.m.

Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley was the keynote speaker for the Diné College Winter Commencement Ceremony Dec. 8 in Tsaile, Arizona.

The college saw 91 students graduate, who received certificates and degrees.

Curley delivered a message centered on perseverance, faith, and life teachings.

“Persevere, have faith in yourself to keep moving forward to challenge every obstacle ahead of you,” she told the graduates.

Curley shared her personal experience reflecting on many of the challenges and stresses students face during their personal journeys. The graduates reacted with applause, smiles, and laughs as they related to those uncertainties.

She also acknowledged and thanked Diné College faculty, staff and Diné College Board of Regents for rising to the occasion to support the education and cultural goals of all the students.

“On your journey, always remember your roots, stand strong, be proud that you are solidifying a path for our future leaders on Navajo. Congratulations graduates, may you walk in beauty,” she said.

Diné College President, Dr. Charles “Monty” Roessel introduced Curley, describing her as a fierce individual leading the path of change as the first female speaker of the Navajo Nation Council.

Dr. Roessel also highlighted Curley’s educational accomplishments including two bachelor’s degrees from Arizona State University and a master’s in public administration from the University of New Mexico. Speaker has also served as a policy analyst with Diné College and the Navajo Government Development Office as well as serving as the ambassador of the Nation during her reign as Miss Navajo from 2011-2012.

Council Delegate Dr. Andy Nez was also in attendance to offer his support for the graduates and their families.

“The 25th Navajo Nation Council congratulates the graduates and their families and thanks Diné College for educating and inspiring our Navajo people,” the council said.

Information provided by the Navajo Nation Council.

