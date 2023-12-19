OFFERS
Wed, Dec. 20
Around Winslow: Dec. 20

Originally Published: December 19, 2023 11:04 a.m.

Christmas at Meteor Crater

The Meteor Crater is offering visitors special holiday experiences and activities each day until Christmas. Guests will be able to enjoy free treats & hot drinks, gift giveaways, scavenger hunts, games, crafts, ugly sweater contests, family storytimes, food and toy drives. Photos with Santa will be on Dec.23 and 24. More at meteorcrater.com.

STEAM After School Dec. 29

The Winslow Public Library offers science, technology and art concepts to kids every other Friday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Insurance Seminar Jan. 10

Do you understand your health insurance? You are invited to join Little Colorado Medical Center and learn why it is important to understand your insurance benefits. Learn terms like, copay, coinsurance, deductible and about out of pocket costs. Takes place at the Winslow of Chamber of Commerce, 523 W. 2nd St, Jan. 10 at 5:30 p.m. For questions or to RSVP please contact Ashley at (928) 289-6370 or awilkie@lcmcwmh.com.

Winslow Public Library story time

The Winslow Public Library offers a pre-k story time every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for infants to age 5.

Food Box Distribution

There is a food box distribution every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Winslow Council On Aging Active Adult Community Center 212 E 2nd St. Winslow.

Good Morning Winslow

Good Morning Winslow, an opportunity for the Winslow business community to connect, is held on the first Wednesday of every month from 7 - 8 a.m. at 523 W. Second St.

Winslow Rotary Club

Meets every Wednesday at Noon at Bojo’s Bar & Grill in Winslow.

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com.

