Around the Rez: Dec. 20

Many Farms Drive-Thru Dinner Dec. 20

Many Farms Chapter House is holding a Christmas drive-thru dinner at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 20

Jingle Bell Jog Dec. 22

Come on out and join us for the Jingle Bell Jog – 3K Fun Run and Walk. As a part of the Polar Express on Main Festivities, Navajo Health Education will be hosting the Jingle Bell Jog. On-site registration and start line will be at Hogan Restaurant Parking Lot. Registration begins at 2:15 p.m., race at 3 p.m. Make sure to wear comfortable, warm clothing.

Polar Express Light Parade Dec. 22

The Tuba City Christmas Light Parade and Festival is set for Dec. 22 in downtown Tuba City. The event includes arts and crafts, photos with Santa, food vendors, Navajo shoe game, pajama contest, Toys for Tots, ice skating, kiddie train, Golden Ticket scavengar hunt, music and more. All the fun and Christmas spirit begins at 6 p.m. Light Parade and vending applications are currently available at the Tuba City Chapter House or by calling (928) 283-5544. Everyone invited. Make sure to dress warm.

Run Santa Run Dec. 30

The Office of Miss Navajo Nation (OMNN) will be having a Run Santa Run 3k/5k Run/Walk on Dec. 30, at the Western Navajo Fair Grounds. Come on out and get in a nice Walk/Run to bring in the new year. Registration will begin at 8 AM and the run will begin at 9 a.m.. For more information please call 928-871-6379 or email officeofmissnavajo@navajo-nsn.gov.

Learn Conversational Navajo

Students will learn basic Dine' sounds, greetins, clan introductions, counting and verbs as well as how to read, write and speak basic words. The class is put on by the Center for Youth Eductaion and Community Advancement in Flagstaff. It takes place Jan. 9-April 23. The cost is $20 for the application, with scholraships available. Registration is open through Dec. 31.. More information is available from Shabnam at 602-206-0099.

HSAPC in Person Meetings

12-step support meetings at HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at noon. More information is available at (928) 734-0300.

