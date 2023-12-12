OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Sat, Dec. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Winslow youth football program acquires AED

Members of Winslow Youth Football thanked the owners of Winslow Movie Theater for assisting with the purchase of an AED. (Photo/Winslow Youth Football)

Members of Winslow Youth Football thanked the owners of Winslow Movie Theater for assisting with the purchase of an AED. (Photo/Winslow Youth Football)

Originally Published: December 12, 2023 7:45 a.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Winslow Youth Football president Carlos Quezada and secretary JD Mathis presented the Winslow Movie Theater owners Debbie and Peter Cake with a plaque in honor of their assistance of the organization reaching their goal of obtaining a traveling Automatic External Defibrillator (AED).

During a fall fundraising event, the Winslow Movie Theater hosted the Winslow youth football and cheer teams showing “Little Giants,” with the ticket sales being donated to the organization.

The donation of these funds provided enough to purchase the AED.

The Winslow teams are now the second team in the North Arizona Youth Football League to obtain and travel with an AED for the safety of their athletes.

“The hope for the future is that everyone in the league will be able to carry a traveling AED,” Quezada said.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas