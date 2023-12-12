Winslow youth football program acquires AED

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Winslow Youth Football president Carlos Quezada and secretary JD Mathis presented the Winslow Movie Theater owners Debbie and Peter Cake with a plaque in honor of their assistance of the organization reaching their goal of obtaining a traveling Automatic External Defibrillator (AED).

During a fall fundraising event, the Winslow Movie Theater hosted the Winslow youth football and cheer teams showing “Little Giants,” with the ticket sales being donated to the organization.

The donation of these funds provided enough to purchase the AED.

The Winslow teams are now the second team in the North Arizona Youth Football League to obtain and travel with an AED for the safety of their athletes.

“The hope for the future is that everyone in the league will be able to carry a traveling AED,” Quezada said.