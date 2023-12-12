Navajo Nation Council delegate speaks on NPS Air Tour management

WASHINGTON — The Navajo Nation Council delivered testimony before the U.S. House Committee Dec. 5, in a hearing titled “Limited Access and Damaging Gateway Economies: Examining the National Parks Air Tour Management Program.”

Delegate Carl Roessel Slater underscored the risks posed by air tours to the Navajo people, including intrusion of privacy, potential damage to cultural sites, and environmental impacts. He recounted instances when sacred ceremonies were disrupted by low-flying aircraft, and voiced concerns about potential harm to irreplaceable sacred sites and local wildlife. The close physical presence of even small aircraft can lead to erosion or other forms of disruption and damage, including pollution from aircraft emissions and noise.

“Local tribal members are best equipped to know the risks associated with air tours, and the federal government has an obligation to ensure tribes are consulted at every level of tribal government, to ensure their perspectives and concerns are incorporated into those plans,” Slater said, highlighting the necessity of tribal consultation in air tour management.

Slater also stressed the need for fair economic opportunities for the Navajo Nation, which currently sees little to no financial gain from these activities. He proposed measures, including requiring tour companies to hire local Native guides, setting aside a percentage of flights for Native-owned businesses, and mandating tour companies operating in tribal airspace to pay tribal taxes.

“The only just way to proceed is to ensure tribes help shape the air tour management plans and reap some of the economic benefits of these tours,” he concluded.

Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley said air tour management plans can be devised responsibly through tribal consultation.

“The federal government has the responsibility for consultation at every step,” Curley said, “The federal government needs to meet tribes at their level of capacity and let tribes set the pace of consultation. We need to ensure that tribes benefit from economic development and revenue generation related to air tourism.”

The hearing also saw testimonies from Ray Sauvajot, associate director of Natural Resource Stewardship and Science Directorate, John Wells, chairman of the board of the Military Veterans Advocacy, Jake Tomlin, president of Grand Canyon Scenic Airlines and Mark A. Schlaefli, president of Rushmore Helicopters. Each presented their perspective on the impact of restrictive Air Tour Management Plans on their respective sectors.

As the hearing concluded, Chair Paul Gosar and ranking member Melanie Stansbury echoed the need to ensure that the Air Tour Management Plan development process includes all stakeholders to ensure the best possible outcome.

Information from Navajo Nation Offices of President and Speaker