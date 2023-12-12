Hopi Bruins basketball takes on Alchesay, Greyhills

Hopi Bruins basketball season is underway, with the Bruins posting wins at the Route 66 Holiday Basketball Tournament and on the road.

On Dec. 9, the Lady Bruins basketball team posted a 2A North region 58-9 win against Greyhills Academy in Tuba City.

On Dec. 6, the girls hosted the 2023 3A State Champions, Alchesay, losing 61-20.

The previous week, the girls captured the championship at the Williams Route 66 Holiday Classic Nov. 30 - Dec. 2.

After going undefeated in pool play, the Lady Bruins advanced to the quarter finals in Williams. There they faced San Pasqual and downed the Warriors 43-28.

"We came out slow, but then turned on our defense," said first-year head coach Juwan Nuvayokva.

Hopi advanced to the semifinal game against Fredonia Dec. 2. Hopi captured the easy win, 35-15.

The Lady Bruins then advanced to the finals where they faced host Williams High School.

The run-minded Bruins kept a fast pace, as they pushed the ball up the court. At the final buzzer, the score was 45-38, in Hopi's favor.

Naomi Kelly and Leta Castillo were standouts for the Hopi team in the fina.s.

"This was a very different type of game for us," Nuvayokva said. "It was very physical and rough. We need to learn to play that type of game. Williams changed their defense to a man-to-man in the second half. We adjusted well to it, and switched our offense to match."

Nuvayokva said the tournament was a good win.

"We'll feed off the momentum from this tournament, and build on it,” he said. “These girls have worked really hard, and I'd like to thank them for all the time they've put in."

The Hopi High School Boys Basketball team made it to the championship game at the Williams Route 66 Holiday Classic, but fell to Needles 75-42.

In their opening game against Seligman Nov. 30, the Hopi Bruins ran out to a 24-point lead. Bruin Jarious Lomayestewa hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter, ended with 18 points for the game.

Coach Rick Baker said post player Iziah Stiles had a good game with 11 points, six assists, seven rebounds and three blocks.

In the second half of the contest, Seligman fought back, and sliced the lead to six in the last eight minutes. Led by Stiles and Lomayestewa, the Bruins brought their lead back and won, 73-59.

For the second round, Hopi was matched with Ash Fork. The Bruins employed their full-court press effectively, and the defense thwarted the Spartans for a 57-34 victory. The team totaled 18 assists, 24 rebounds and 16 steals.

Needles was next up on the Bruins list, where the Hopi team tallied a 48-34 victory.

“Our defense and offense was a lot better than previous games,” Baker said. “This was our hardest game so far, and the next two were equally tough.”

Northland Prep was their quarter-final matchup on Friday. Deontae Riley and Lomayestewa led the Bruins scoring efforts with 19 points apiece. Stiles contributes 11 points in the 50-43 win.

Hopi had another successful game in the semi-final round with El Capitan, coming out on the winning end, 60-58. Lomayestewa led the Bruins with 17 points, Stiles tallied 14, and Riley had 10 to lead the team. The team was productive on both ends of the floor, and totaled 15 steals, 15 assists, and 18 rebounds.

“We were so close to the end of the tournament, and were pretty banged up,” Baker said. “We had good, physical games against our last three opponents, and we weren’t strong enough for that final game.”

The Bruins faced Needles in the championship game and lost 75-42.

Lomayestewa topped the Bruins scorers with 14 points, and 18 boards. Stiles contributed 18 assists, and 11 points. Riley had 10 points.

“The big difference was turnovers,” Baker said. “We had 20 in that last game.”

The Bruins traveled to Many Farms Dec. 12. and then travel to Red Mesa Dec. 14 to face the Redskins in a non-regional contest. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. for the girls and 7:30 for the boys.