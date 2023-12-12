Bringing artificial intelligence to the reservation

“In the style of Pixar 3D, draw a Navajo girl with dark brown straight hair and large brown, inquisitive eyes…”

Christopher Richardson, aka Kritter, instructs his artificial intelligence software to create Aiyana, the Navajo Flower, and her friends and family on the reservation. Aiyana is a math genius who is interested in AI, and wants to make the AI programs smaller to fit on the school’s not-so-powerful computers.

“We kind of wanted to blend a new technology in an area that maybe not many people may know about,” Richardson said over Zoom.

So far there are five one-minute Aiyana episodes on Youtube, and there will be 20 when the series is complete. Though he uses AI, there are hours of manpower behind the creations. It takes Richardson a full 24 hours to create a one-minute episode using software including DALL-E 3, GIMP and Inkscape.

Besides the graphics, Richardson uses Audacity to record his voice for the narrations and then edits out pauses and speeds things up to make sure it fits into a minute, he uses a video editor to put everything together, making transitions and overlay text, then goes over the videos with his co-producer Ava Tien.

Richardson and Tien are based out of London spearheading Azai Project, where they are developing an all-in-one multi-application AI platform. In conjunction, they have created the Youtube channel A-Z of Everything AI, @azai.online. The mission is to demystify AI and make it accessible to all. Their 112 videos include a blend of how-to’s and the pros and cons of AI, all with captivating AI graphics. Aiyana is the first in their storytelling approach.

“I think what we learned is that we weren’t able to really relate the technology side of things because people didn’t necessarily have the background, so I think we learned maybe through trial and error that storytelling was the best way to kind of create science information around technology,” Tien said.

The two work with cooperatives and startups all over the world, including a number of projects in the Far East and Africa. They became interested in the Navajo community through one of their partners.

“We were talking to some cooperative developers in the U.S. and I think one organization was just really interested in what we were doing and it just happened to be they were working in the Navajo community,” Tien said.

“It gave us some exposure to the fact that they were struggling with some telecom issues and there were many things that needed to be settled when it came to communications and things – there were issues with elders, they needed to get messages around,” Richardson added. “So we felt like it was the perfect time to maybe introduce some technologies that could help.”

Integrating Navajo culture

Richardson’s background spans computer science, design, construction, telecommunications and hospitality. He grew up in Oregon but spent most of his life overseas. He speaks fluent Italian and now that he has become fascinated with Navajo, is learning the language through Duolingo. He incorporates many Diné words into Aiyana’s stories, and cultural penchants are evident.

In one episode, Aiyana travels to her shimasani’s house and tells her grandmother what she has been working on, explaining how she thinks it could be of great use to the Diné people. She asks what the Diné people need the most. The grandmother takes four stones out of her pocket and places them on the table before them.

“Imagine,” shimasani says. “This is our land, the air we breathe, the water we drink and the fire that bakes our bread. Concentrate to protect and better these four things and you will help our people.”

Richardson spent time researching Navajo and tribal history for the storyline and he researched issues of uranium and the land.

“I looked into (uranium) on purpose because one of the first things they’re working on is land,” Richardson said. “Land is also language, it’s the people, it’s agriculture, it’s what happened to the land. So that was one of the interesting things.”

Richardson said he doesn’t want to make the series into a political statement, but incorporates some elements and issues the Diné face.

“I don’t want to make it so negative,” Richardson said. “I want to make sure there’s positive things happening, but also not being naïve, there are some issues that need to be solved. So I wanted to find a balance there.”

Richardson and Tien believe that technology and artificial intelligence can help the Navajo nation in many ways, and hope that Aiyana’s story can bring that to light.

“When we look at the Navajo community we’re of course aware of some of the issues and things that are happening with the youth and we believe that technology and especially something brand new like artificial intelligence could be a big stepping stone for the youth to be able to get into a field that is not only leading edge but doesn’t require you to be in big cities anymore,” Richardson said. “You can be on the reservation because (AI is on) a computer and it’s connected to the internet. So that’s an ideal way to create some sort of a business or to create something for the community without having to leave the community.”

Richardson wants to show young people that they can get involved in AI and programming early.

“There’s a lot of support programs out there that people don’t know about and especially there are some support programs for Navajo,” he said. “Sometimes it’s hard to get the message out there. So what we thought, is that if we made the series and we make it into a story that there’s a possibility that somebody might start following the story…and get involved.”

Making the main protagonist and hero a girl is a message in itself — the boys are all depending on Aiyana, not the other way around.

“She’s going to be the one that’s organizing things, telling people what to do,” Richardson said. “She’s the brains behind everything and everybody else is going to be the ones that are helping her. They’re not helping her because she’s a girl, they’re helping her because she’s smart. They’re helping her because she has a great idea. So people should get to the point where they don’t see male or female anymore, they just see a person who’s smart.”

Tien, who has an MBA in international business, now focuses on technology marketing at the Azai Project.

“I think girls are underrepresented in this field of technology,” Tien said. “I think the reason why we want to create the series and we want to publish it through Youtube is because there’s such a wide audience — they can go out and reach so many people — we want to inspire them. I don’t think there’s enough mainstream stories out there that really encourage girls to go into AI and technology so we wanted to create that ourselves.”

Watch Aiyana the Navajo Flower for free at bit.ly/Aiyanaflower.