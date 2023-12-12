Around Winslow: Dec. 13

Winslow Junior High Toy Drive

WJHS is accepting donations for new toys through Dec. 13. Toys will be distributed to children in foster care.

NPC Food Pantry Distribution Dec. 13

Northland Pioneer College’s Winslow Campus is hosting a drive-thru food pantry event from 1-3 p.m., or until food boxes run out Dec. 13. Register onsite.

Atlas Global Presentation Dec. 14

Come meet the Atlas Global team for a presentation and discussion on the proposed I-40 Tradeport with industry experts. This will take place two times Dec. 14: 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Winslow Visitor's Center, 523 W. Second St.

16th Annual Santa Train Dec. 14

Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Santa Fe Train Cabooses on 1st St. 5:30-7 p.m. 1st St. pathway will be illuminated with lights. Santa's elves will be working hard handing out goodie bags. Walk-up or drive-thru. Free.

STEAM After School Dec. 15

The Winslow Public Library offers science, technology and art concepts to kids every other Friday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Gift Wrapping Dec. 16

Winslow High School/ Jr. High music booster's gift wrapping will support the music programs. Allow our sorcerer's to work their magic and wrap your gifts, freeing you to spend more time with family. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce. Minimum donation for each gift is $2.

Christmas at Meteor Crater

The Meteor Crater is offering visitors special holiday experiences and activities each day until Christmas. Guests will be able to enjoy free treats & hot drinks, gift giveaways, scavenger hunts, games, crafts, ugly sweater contests, family storytimes, food and toy drives. Photos with Santa will be on Dec.16, 17, 23 and 24. Learn more at meteorcrater.com.

Winslow Public Library story time

The Winslow Public Library offers a pre-k story time every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for infants to age 5.

Food Box Distribution

There is a food box distribution every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Winslow Council On Aging Active Adult Community Center 212 E 2nd St. Winslow.

Good Morning Winslow

Good Morning Winslow, an opportunity for the Winslow business community to connect, is held on the first Wednesday of every month from 7 - 8 a.m. at 523 W. Second St.

Winslow Rotary Club

Meets every Wednesday at Noon at Bojo’s Bar & Grill in Winslow.

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com.