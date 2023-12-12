Around the Rez: Dec. 13

Leupp Elementary School Christmas Bazaar Dec. 14

Leupp Elementary is hosting a Christmas bazaar from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Cost is $10 per space and vendors must bring their own table and chairs. Tables may be rented for $5. More information is available at (928) 686-6266.

Rock Springs Chapter Christmas Bazaar Dec. 14

The Rock Springs Christmas Bazaar is Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The vendor fee is $5 with own chair and table, and $10 without. Each additional table is $10.

Many Farms Chapter Christmas Bazaar

The Many Farms Chapter House is hosting a Christmas Bazaar Dec. 14, Dec. 15 and Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Many Farms Drive-Thru Dinner Dec. 20

Please join Many Farms Chapter House for its community Christmas Drive--thru dinner. 11:30 a.m.

Learn Conversational Navajo

Students will learn basic Dine' sounds, greetings, clan introductions, counting and verbs as well as how to read, write and speak basic words. The class is put on by the Center for Youth Education and Community Advancement in Flagstaff. It takes place Jan. 9-April 23. The cost is $20 for the application, with scholarships available. Registration is open through Dec. 31 and is on a first come, first serve basis. More information is available from Shabnam at 602-206-0099.

HSAPC in Person Meetings

12-step support meetings at HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at noon. More information is available at (928) 734-0300.

