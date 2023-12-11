OFFERS
Arrest made in Winslow shooting

(Photo/Winslow Police Department)

(Photo/Winslow Police Department)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: December 11, 2023 3:03 p.m.

A man was found wounded from a gunshot after a fight on the evening of Dec. 5, according to the Winslow Police Department.

Winslow officers responded to 1009 North Apache #6 at 7:40 p.m. after a report several people were fighting, with possible weapons involved. When they arrived they found Michael Brown, 30, with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to the Little Colorado Medical Center emergency room, and later flown to Flagstaff Medical Center for further treatment.

Investigators determined the suspect was Angus Prine, 25. He was taken into custody at 2601 N. Park Drive. Prine was transported to the Little Colorado Medical Center for injuries. He is stable and is now under police watch. There is no current public safety threat.

This investigation is active and ongoing. If you have any information, please contact Sergeant Thermen at (928) 289-2431.

