Sage Memorial Hospital seeks artists for Canvas for Art initiative

GANADO, Ariz. — Sage Memorial Hospital Canvas for Care Art Program is pleased is seeking artists and donations. Artists of all 2D disciplines may submit their artwork to be considered for display in the new hospital facilities.

The call for submissions is open until Jan. 1, with a proposed artist selection date of Jan. 8. Selected artwork will be exhibited and/or published in various media, including print publications, online galleries, and social media platforms.

The hospital is also accepting donations of artwork from artists who wish to support our mission. All donated artworks may be used for fundraising purposes.

Artwork may be submitted at sagememorial.com/canvasofcare.