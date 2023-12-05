Museum of Northern Arizona offers free entrance for low income patrons

The Museum of Northern Arizona has joined Museums for All, allowing anyone who receives food assistance benefits to visit the museum at no cost.



Joining Museums for All is part of the Museum of Northern Arizona’s broad commitment to seek, include, and welcome all audiences.



“The Museum of Northern Arizona tries to bring the wonders of the Colorado Plateau to as many members of our community as possible,” said Executive Director Mary Kershaw. “Participating in Museums for All supports our goal to make sure this entire community has access to the incredible and diverse exhibitions we offer, from the fascinating geologic history of the region to the incredibly rich and diverse cultures and beautiful art.”



Museums for All is a national program to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits. By showing a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card or WIC card from any state and photo identification at the front desk of the Museum of Northern Arizona, up to four people in a household may visit the museum for free during any of the museum’s normal visiting hours and return as often as they like.



About 5,500 Coconino County residents and 1 million Arizonans receive SNAP. Nationwide, 42 million Americans benefit from food assistance.



The Museum of Northern Arizona is the only year-round museum in Northern Arizona that is part of Museums for All. (The Flagstaff Arboretum also participates in Museums for All but is closed through the winter.)



Besides the Museums for All program, MNA participates in the Culture Pass which lets people check out a pass to the museum from the local library. MNA also has funding available to support school visits to the museum, including providing for transportation costs. Children age 9 and under always get free entry to the museum and museum admission is discounted for Native Americans.

Information provided by MNA.