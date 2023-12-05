Flagstaff ‘Giving machines’ return to help purchase supplies for those in need

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Light the World Giving Machine, the popular “vending machine” that works in reverse, creating a memorable way to give to those in need during the Christmas season, will open to the public Dec. 16 at Heritage Square, 6 E. Aspen Avenue in downtown Flagstaff, where they will remain through Jan. 1.

Launched in 2017, Giving Machines are provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and provide a unique opportunity for the community to give to local and global charities. Giving Machine items range in price from $5 to $300, and include staples such as clothing, personal hygiene, meals, school supplies, life-saving medicine and even livestock. The church covers all operational costs so that 100% of donations received at 52 locations worldwide go directly to the charity of choice.

“We are so fortunate to have Flagstaff selected once again to host the Giving Machines,” said Flagstaff resident Camie Rasband, a volunteer leader for the Light The World Giving Machines. “As we celebrate this season of joy and hope, this is a special and unique opportunity for individuals and families to support others. It can be a family affair for a holiday memory or a deeply personal experience.”

This year, the Flagstaff Giving Machines will feature items from these local, state and global nonprofit organizations:

Northland Family Help Center, Nation’s Finest of Flagstaff, Cancer Support Community of Northern Arizona, Catholic Charities Community Services, The Welcome to America Project, Mentors International and WaterAid.

"Northland Family Help Center is excited to partner with Light the World Giving Machine this holiday season,” said Heather Marcy, deputy director of Northland Family Health Center.

To learn more about the Light The World Giving Machines and other Arizona locations and the charities they will support during the 2023 holiday season, visit arizonagivingmachines.org.