Thu, Dec. 07
Around Winslow: Dec. 6

Originally Published: December 5, 2023 10:23 a.m.

Wheels Without Waste Dec. 6

Borderlands’ Produce on Wheels Without Waste. Supporters are able to make a cash contribution of $10 to support the non-profit, and as a thank you, take home up to 70lbs of rescued produce. The event takes place Dec. 6 from 12-3 p.m. at First UMC of Winslow, 101 E. Hillview Street.

Little Singer Community School Christmas Bazaar Dec. 8

Little Singer Community School is hosting a Christmas Bazaar Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. One table and two chairs are provided for those interested in participating. Food handler's permit is required for baked goods. Call (928) 686-6108 with questions. The event will be held six miles south of the Birdsprings Chapter House, HC 61 in Winslow.

Winslow Junior High Toy Drive

WJHS is accepting donations for new toys through Dec. 13. Toys will be distributed to children in foster care.

Chamber of Commerce Open House Dec. 12

The city of Winslow is hosting an open house in which they are seeking input on the draft for the city’s general plan. The draft can be found at www.winslowaz.gov. The open house takes place Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. at the Winslow Chamber of Commerce, 523 W. 2nd Street.

NPC Food Pantry Distribution Dec. 13

Northland Pioneer College’s Winslow Campus is hosting a drive-thru food pantry event from 1-3 p.m., or until food boxes run out Dec. 13. Register onsite.

STEAM After School Dec. 15

The Winslow Public Library offers science, technology and art concepts to kids every other Friday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Winslow Public Library story time

The Winslow Public Library offers a pre-k story time every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for infants to age 5.

