Around the Rez: Dec. 6

Dilkon Medical Center Holiday Bazaar Dec. 8

Dilkon Medical Center bazaar is an outdoor event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 8. There is a space fee of $20 for for 10' x 10' area. Participants must bring their own table and sign up prior to event. No cooking is allowed on site. More information is available at (928) 289-6244.

Piñon Night of Lights Dec. 8

The Piñon High School & PAMS student council and staff present the second annual Piñon Night of Lights Dec. 8. The light parade is at 5 p.m. at Piñon Chapter House, and the holiday bazaar and winter wonerland are at 6 p.m. in PHS cafeteria.There will be a mini house holiday decorating competition, and community voting for the best parade float. Contact adudley@pusdatsa.org for information.

Flagstaff High School Christmas Bazaar Dec.9

The Native American Club presents the Christmas Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vendor check-in is at 9 a.m. at 400 W. Elm Ave. in Flagstaff. More information is available at (928) 773-8100.

Leupp Elementary School Christmas Bazaar Dec. 14

Leupp Elementary is hosting a Christmas bazaar from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Cost is $10 per space and vendors must bring their own table and chairs. Tables may be rented for $5. More information is available at (928) 686-6266.

Rock Springs Chapter Christmas Bazaar Dec. 12 &14

The Rock Springs Christmas Bazaar is Dec. 12 and 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The vendor fee is $5 with own chair and table, and $10 without. Each additional table is $10.

Learn conversational Navajo

Students will learn basic Dine' sounds, greetins, clan introductions, counting and verbs as well as how to read, write and speak basic words. The class is put on by the Center for Youth Eductaion and Community Advancement in Flagstaff. It takes place Jan. 9-April 23. The cost is $20 for the application, with scholraships available. Registration is open through Dec. 31 and is on a first come, first serve basis. More information is available from Shabnam at 602-206-0099.

HSAPC in Person Meetings

12-step support meetings at HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at noon. More information is available at (928) 734-0300.