SOLV Energy partners with Red Mesa schools for STEAM lab

RED MESA, Ariz. — As students gear up for a new academic year, SOLV Energy is illuminating the path to a sustainable future and enhanced educational opportunities.

Collaborating with the Heart of America Foundation and Cal Poly University, they launched the “Skip the Grid” project in March 2023 to power over 50 Navajo Nation homes with solar systems in northeastern Arizona.

SOLV Energy’s back-to-school campaign emphasizes commitment to education equity via STEAM resources.

"As we celebrate the back-to-school season, we're reminded of the boundless potential in our students and the endless possibilities solar energy can offer them,” said George Hershman, CEO of SOLV Energy. “Our commitment goes beyond energy; it's about empowering the next generation with the tools and knowledge they need to take part in the brighter, sustainable future we’re building."

SOLV Energy’s work in the area began in 2018 when they built the Kayenta 2 solar project for the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority (NTUA).

When the pandemic halted travel, SOLV Energy outreach shifted from in-home installations to providing remote education resource packs to help students continue learning from home. Since then, approximately 10,000 education packs have been delivered to school districts across the Navajo Nation.

Concluding this phase of "Skip the Grid", a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated a new STEAM lab at Red Mesa Unified School District, a joint venture between SOLV Energy and Heart of America.

The space offers K-12 students hands-on activities and advanced tech, including VR/AR and robotics. In the lab’s ‘Good Energy Corner’, students explore local solar projects and renewable energy careers.

SOLV Energy's mission is not just about energy but fostering education equity, the company said.

They are also responsible for the Red Mesa Solar near Montezuma Creek.