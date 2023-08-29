Red Mesa Lady Redskins fall to Pinon in first game of fall season
RED MESA, Ariz. — Red Mesa fell to Pinon in the season opener Aug. 24, 2-1 (22-25, 10-25, 25-27).
First year head volleyball coach Allison Joe is excited about her high school team this year. Although the former assistant calls it a rebuilding year for the Red Mesa Lady Redskins, she has several returning players she expects to make a big impact.
The team has seven seniors, but some of them haven't played on the team before. Three of them were strong players in previous seasons, and Joe is expecting great things from them.
Her most powerful player is Lila Tree, the middle hitter on the team. At 5'6", she needs a good vertical jump to compete with taller players from other schools. She's noted as a powerful server, and is the lone member of the team with a jump serve.
Another senior, Jasmine Brady, will have a key role as the team's libero. Last year she was a defensive specialist, but has transitioned to her new position.
"She is all over the court," Joe said. "She's a good digger and sets things up well for our setter."
Denali Nakai, who didn't play last year, is the team's No. 1 setter. According to Joe, she has a very soft touch on sets, and can be depended on to set up balls well for the hitters. She's also known for having a very accurate serve.
The outside hitting position belongs to Tianna Bradley, a junior. Her strength will be a big asset to the team, as will her accurate placement of hits, Joe said. Her serves are powerful and accurate, and improving daily.
"These four are key assets to our varsity," Joe said. "I'm still filling the other slots. We have a big team this year with 28 girls."
"I believe we can do great things this year,” she said. “These girls are very motivated, and communicate well. When they stop talking, the ball drops. When they talk, the ball never hits the floor. The older girls help the younger ones. Even with my assistant coach, Jee Acosta, it's hard to oversee 28 girls."
The girls are coming off a 15-11 overall record, and a 5-3 1A North mark from last season.
The next home game for the Lady Redskins is with Grand Canyon Sept. 1 at 6 p.m.
- Navajo Nation vice president and husband separate
- State Route 64 closed south of Grand Canyon due to flooding
- Navajo Transitional Energy wins excellence in reclamation award for Yazzie Wildlife Bluff
- The World’s Largest Navajo rug to be on exhibit at Affeldt Mion Museum
- Barbie gets a Navajo makeover by master Diné weaver Barbara Teller Ornelas
- Fake Arizona rehab centers scamming Native Americans far from home
- Annual Central Navajo Fair and Parade kicks off in Chinle Aug. 26
- Several injured in collision on Highway 89
- Hopi Tribal Leader shares personal history to help others at Reentry Summit
- Diné entrepreneurs keep the caffeine flowing with Stay Grounded coffee truck
- Navajo Nation vice president and husband separate
- Barbie gets a Navajo makeover by master Diné weaver Barbara Teller Ornelas
- In Arizona water ruling, the Hopi tribe sees limits on its future
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- Several injured in collision on Highway 89
- State Route 64 closed south of Grand Canyon due to flooding
- Dilkon Medical Center nears completion
- New Mexico was not a blank canvas: 'Oppenheimer" leaves out those who lost land and more
- Navajo Nation Vice President divorces
- Free firewood gathering available at A-1 west of Flagstaff
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: