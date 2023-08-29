OFFERS
Thu, Aug. 31
Chinle Lady Wildcats fall to Winslow in opener Aug. 23

Josue Barrios

Marilyn R. Sheldon, Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: August 29, 2023 10:43 a.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Chinle High School Volleyball team had its season opener Aug. 23 in a road match with Winslow. The Chinle team lost, 3-0, in straight sets to the home team, 12-25, 20-25, and 19-25.

Winslow Lady Bulldogs get opening win against Chinle Wildcats

"This was a great eye opener for what we need to work on," said Chinle Head Coach Francine McCurtain. "We had a difficult time passing up the ball to our setters, but we did have some good moments."

Qoah Yazzie led the offense with 9 kills. Meadow Honie lead in the back row with some good digs.

On Aug. 19, the team traveled to Farmington, NM to take on Navajo Preparatory. The Lady Wildcats made adjustments and swept the match in straight sets. The scores were; 25-21, 25-16, 25-18.

"The girls flourished with more confidence," McCurtain said. "We still had a lot of serving errors, but we moved a lot better as a team."

The team next plays Rock Point Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. on the road.

