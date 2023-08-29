Around the Rez: Week of Aug. 30

Navajo Nation Fair Sept 2-10

Preliminary schedule of events for the 75th Annual Navajo Nation Fair

Sept. 2 -- 9 a.m., opening ceremony, Navajo Nation Invitational USA Amateur Boxing. 6 p.m. "Buckin' on the Rez", 9 p.m. concert.

Sept. 3 -- 6 p.m. Buckin' on the Rez.

Sept. 4 -- 7 a.m. Miss Navajo Butchering, 8 a.m. Open Junior Rodeo 1 p.m. Ms. Navajo Traditional Food Competition.

Sept. 5 -- 8:30 a.m. Ms. Navajo Meet and Greet

Sept. 6 -- 8 a.m. Slack, 9 a.m. Exhibitors open, 10 a.m. Health & Wellness Expo, 1 p.m. Ms. Navajo Nation Knowledge, 6 p.m. Frazier Shows of America Carnival, 7 p.m. night performance

Sept 7 -- 9 a.m. Rock'n the Nation Roping, Jr. Livestock Large Animal Show, Ashkii Happy Kids' Day, Elder Fest. 12 p.m. Frazier Shows of America Carnival, 3 p.m. Free BBQ, 4 p.m. Jr. Livestock Small Animal Show, 6 p.m. Indian Rodeo, 9 p.m. Megadeth concert

Sept. 8 -- 9 a.m. Ms. Navajo Contemporary Skills & Talent, Rock'n the Nation Roping, 10 a.m. Jr. Livestock Sale, Health & Wellness Expo, 1 p.m. Miss Navajo Traditional Skills and Talent, 5 p.m. Song and dance warm-up, Frazier Shows of America Carnival, 6 p.m., Indian Rodeo, 9 p.m. Fireworks Extravaganza, 9:15 p.m. Ja Rule and Ashanti concert

Code Talker 10k Race

On Sept. 10, the 9th annual Code Talker 10k will be at the Navajo Zoo/Museum honoring legendary Code Talkers. Registration for the Code Talker 10k is now open at navajoyes.org. Registration is $30 for all runners to cover costs of the event and to support the Code Talker Poster Project. Registration will include an event t-shirt featuring a unique Code Talker, a unique Code Talker medal/ribbon, race bib and your choice of posters from the Navajo Code Talker Poster Series.

Shonto Camp meeting

Shonto and Twin Hills Nazarene Churches are co-hosting Sept. 6-9 with many speakers and musicians. Meals are served. For meeting times, call Neal at (928) 240-1879.

Cameron Camp Meeting

The All Family Camp Meeting is Sept. 15-16 at the Elvin and Rose Gordy residence with Nathan Nobel as speaker. Worship, fellowship, and a memorial on Saturday. Call Bill at (928) 699-3513 for more info.

First Lady's college supply drive

First Lady Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren is parterning with Navajo Tribal Colleges to collect new supplies for NTU and Dine College students. Items needed include dorm room supplies such as bedding computer supplies, laundry, nonperishable food and hygiene items. Donations can be brought to the Office of the President and Vice President at 100 Park way in Window Rock or call (928) 810-8505.

Tuuvi Gathering Oct. 12-13

Tuuvi Gathering will have 200+ arts and crafts vendors and 19 food vendors, social dances each day and live Tuuvi concert series at Moenkopi Legacy Inn & Suites. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Free admission, free parking.

Western Navajo Fair Oct. 19-22

Considered the grand finale of the fair season for the Navajo Nation, the Western Navajo Nation Fair kicks off Oct. 19 and runs through Oct. 22 in Tuba City. Visit westernnavajofair.org/ for more information.

Rug Weaving Workshop

The Tsé Bii’ Ndzisgai Community Center hosts a rug weaving workshop on Mondays and Tuesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. (MDT). For more information (928) 981-0141 or mvcc@navajohopisolidarity.org.

HSAPC in Person Meetings

12-step support meetings at HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center. Every Mon, Tues, Wed and Fri at 12 p.m. More info: (928) 734-0300.

Navajo Bingo Fridays

WIHCC Navajo Bingo 2nd and 4th Fridays 11 a.m. Hozhoogo Iina Wellness Center. More info: (928) 288-9208.

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com.