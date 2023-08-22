Tuba City Regional Health offering loom making and rug weaving clinics for youth Aug. 26-Sept. 14
Originally Published: August 22, 2023 10:24 a.m.
Tuba City Regional Health Care is offering a loom making and rug weaving class beginning Aug. 26.
The classes are free and open to youth and young adults up to age 24.
Classes will be every Saturday and Sunday for eight weeks. The class is limited to 20 youth and young adults.
The program is sponsored by Native Connections.
More information is available by contacting Mitze.Lee@tchealth.org.
Registration is available at tchealth.org.
