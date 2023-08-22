OFFERS
Tuba City Humane Society seeks donations to fund vet bills
Many puppies available to adopt

Originally Published: August 22, 2023 10:19 a.m.

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — Tuba City Humane Society is seeking donations to fund veterinary bills for stray and/or injured animals being cared for by volunteers.

“We are extremely swamped and way behind on posting rescues,” the facility said on social media. “We are running way behind on our vet bills this year so far. Donations of any amount helps us to continue and are so appreciated!”

Many of the organization’s animals will be at the Sept. 2 PupPawLooza adoption event at Flagstaff Mall.

Visit the Tuba City Humane Society Facebook page to see a number of puppies available for adoption right now.

