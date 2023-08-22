Sumi’nungwa Hopi Festival returns to Hopi Veteran’s Memorial in Kykotsmovi Sept. 30

KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. – The annual Sumi’nungwa Hopi Festival will take place this year in a new venue, to the delight of the Hopi and Tewa people.

With the support of the Honyumptewa Family, the event will be held Hopi Veteran’s Memorial in Kykotsmovi Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, starting at 9 a.m. each day.

This will be the first Sumi’nungwa Hopi Festival since the pandemic. “Sumi’nungwa,” means bringing people of all walks of life together as one to be among family, relatives, friends and to make new friends. There will be authentic Hopi social dances, races and many types of food. Everyone is welcome, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, race, color or tribal affiliation.

“The joy and excitement of the Hopi and Tewa communities have been expressed with nothing but positivity, giving much encouragement, strength and support to the Honyumptewa family who sponsors the festival,” a festival leader said.

As in past festivals, Hopi social dances will be performed at a makeshift plaza which will be located just south of the memorial center. A limited amount of food vendors will be set up near the plaza. The goal this year is to have a dance group from each village to participate, as well as dance groups from other tribes.

The popular 10K and 5K footraces will also return on Sunday, Oct. 1, starting promptly at 7 a.m. with the 10K race, followed by the 5K race at 7:05 a.m. This is open to all runners of ability, male and female. Registration will be on site only at the festival. Registration will be open on Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Oct. 1 from 5:30 to 6:30 a.m. Only cash, money orders and Zelle payments will be accepted. A commemorative race t-shirt is included with registration. Pottery Medallions will be awarded to the top 30 overall finishers in the 10K, as well as the top 30 overall finishers in the 5K. An individual overall first place award in the 10K and 5K will also be awarded.

Due to the venue size, booths will be limited. Perspective vendors are encouraged to register as soon as possible to secure a spot. Craft vendors will be housed in the memorial center gymnasium. Food vendors will be outside in designated areas with very limited space and is on a first come, first served basis. There is a strict soda-free policy due to soda conflicting with the venue and Hopi Wellness Center’s diabetes prevention program. While soda will not be permitted for sale, other options such as bottled water, juice, lemonade, iced tea, coffee, flavored water and Gatorade may be sold.

The sponsors of the festival are seeking volunteers at assist in various aspects of the two-day event including security, traffic control, parking attendants, race registration, race spotters, race timers and more. Sponsors are also seeking community organizations, programs, families or individuals to sponsor a water station along the race routes. If interested in volunteering in any capacity, please contact the sponsors at the phone numbers listed below.

For vendor registration, call (928) 737-0174, (928) 497-1830 or (928) 206-7801.

A Peddlers permit is required for all vendors, as well as an updated food handler’s card for food booth vendors. For a peddlers permit, please call the Hopi Tribes Office of Revenue Commission at (928) 734-3172.

Lodging can be arranged at the Hopi Cultural Center, (928) 734-2401 or Moencopi Legacy Inn & Suites, (928) 283-4500.

The Sumi’nungwa Hopi Festival is a Drug & Alcohol Free event.

