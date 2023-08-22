State Route 64 closed south of Grand Canyon due to flooding

GRAND CANYON Ariz. — Heavy rainfall flooded the town of Tusayan Aug. 22, south of Grand Canyon National Park prompting emergency closures.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has closed State Route 64 south of Tusayan, all traffic from inside the National Park is being routed east on SR64 through Cameron.

All unnecessary travel to and from the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is not recommended.

A significant rainfall impacted the Coconino Wash east of the Town of Tusayan, just south of the entrance to Grand Canyon National Park. Due to a reported two to three inches of rainfall in a short amount of time this afternoon, water up to three feet in depth has reached State Route 64 and most of the gateway community.

Emergency notifications advising people in the flood-impacted areas to shelter in place until waters recede have been deployed through the County’s RAVE Emergency Notifications System. All students attending school at Grand Canyon Village are being safely sheltered inside the school at this time. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and Emergency Management (CCEM) have asked parents not to attempt to pick up their children until it is deemed safe to travel in the area.

County representatives are meeting with Tusayan and Park Service officials to coordinate an urgent response and ensure public safety. The County is also mobilizing resources to assist with emergency shelters, clear debris from roads, and assist with evacuations if necessary.

Updates will follow throughout the evening.