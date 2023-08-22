Parker Project and Best Friends hold vet clinics

The Parker Project and Best Friends Animal Sanctuary are holding several fall spay, neuter and vaccine clinics. They include the following:

Aug. 25 and 27 – Spay and neuter clinic in Kaibeto Pure Heart Bible Church, 50 yards northeast of Kaibeto Market,

Sept. 9-10 – Spay/neuter/vaccine clinic in Tuba City at the Tuba City Chapter House,

Oct. 13 – Vaccine clinic in Kaibeto at Pure Heart Bible Church, 50 yards northeast of Kaibeto Market,

Cost is $10 for distemper/parvo, FVRCP, Rabies, Deworm. Cost is $15 for flea/tick treatment. Spay and neuter is $15 per pet, and includes free vaccines.

Spay/Neuter Clinic opens at 8 a.m. Vaccine clinic is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct. 14-15 –Spay/neuter/vaccine clinic in Lechee at the Lechee Chapter House, west of Coopermine Rd (N20), 2.8 miles south of Hwy 98 in Page.

Oct. 27-29 – Spay/Neuter/Vaccine Clinic in Kaibeto, AZ Pure Heart Bible Church – 50 yards NE of Kaibeto Market

Dec. 2-3 – Spay/Neuter/Vaccine Clinic in Lechee, AZ Lechee Chapter House – West of Coopermine Rd/N20 - 2.8 miles south of Hwy 98, Page, AZ

For more information, visit bestfriends.org/navajo-nation.