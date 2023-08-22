Northland Pioneer College accepting entries for annual Locally Grown juried art exhibit

SHOWLOW, Ariz. — Calling all Navajo and Apache county artists. Northland Pioneer College is now accepting entries for the 14th annual Locally Grown juried art exhibit, which will run Oct. 30 through Dec. 1 at the Talon Gallery on the Show Low, White Mountain Campus. The deadline to submit entries is Sept. 22.

Everyone over the age of 18 is welcome to enter art in any media. Drawings, paintings, pottery, sculptures, quilts, jewelry, or any other original or unique artwork including functional items may be submitted. Download the call for entries at www.npc.edu/calls-entry.

Locally Grown is a juried art exhibit. First, second, and third-place selections will be awarded cash prizes. Each year, the exhibit is juried by a different, professional artist. This year’s juror is Meghan Sullivan. Sullivan is a three-dimensional artist who works primarily with the human form in ceramics. She is an Assistant Professor of Art at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin. To view her work, visit her website at www.meghansullivanceramics.com.

The Talon Gallery is in the Aspen Center on NPC's Show Low – White Mountain Campus, 1001 W. Deuce of Clubs. The gallery is open to the public Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Fridays, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is closed on weekends and college holidays.

For additional information about the Locally Grown exhibit or other Talon Gallery art shows, contact Magda Gluszek, at (800) 266-7845, ext. 6176, or email magda.gluszek@npc.edu. Information by Northland Pioneer College.