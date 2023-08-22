Navajo Nation vice president and husband separate
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation Vice President Richelle Montoya announced Aug. 16 that she and her husband Olsen Chee have decided to separate after 11 years of marriage.
"After many thoughtful discussions, Olsen and I have come to the difficult decision to separate,” Vice President Montoya said. "While this is an intensely personal matter, I want to be transparent with the Navajo people I serve. My focus remains fully on my duties as Vice President and continuing to work on behalf of all Diné in support of President Nygren.”
“I’m a mom,” she said. “My priority is protecting my children. That includes the people of the Navajo Nation. My roles and responsibilities as Navajo Nation Vice President will not change. "
She continues to have the full faith and confidence of President Nygren as his administration works to address the challenges impacting the Navajo people, her office said in a statement.
Information provided by OPVP.
