NACOG Head Start, NPC partner to bring on-site early childcare in Winslow

WINSLOW, Ariz. —Northland Pioneer College (NPC) and the Northern Arizona Council of Governments Head Start (NACOG) have expanded their partnership to offer early childcare programs on-site at NPC’s Painted Desert, Winslow campus.

The NPC Winslow campus, located at 1400 E. Third St., will house a two-classroom Head Start Center, providing full-day preschool services four days a week to thirty-two children and their families.



Since Head Start’s beginning, the program has helped families identify and reach their goals, including those of higher education. “This partnership provides a pipeline to higher education,” explains Jennifer Brown, Director of the NACOG Head Start program. “Our innovative partnership is a win-win for both programs by expanding access to high-quality early childhood education and access to higher education for parents and staff.” Brown notes that the City of Winslow was an excellent partner to work with and is equally excited about this expansion and the opportunity for the community at large.

NPC President, Dr. Chato Hazelbaker states, “We couldn’t be happier to provide a facility for the vital services provided by the NACOG Head Start program. Helping our students take care of their families is crucial to their success as a student.” He continues, “Our goal is to make education at NPC accessible and affordable for families in Northeast Arizona. This partnership is central to that mission.”

The public is welcome to join NPC and NACOG Head Start to celebrate the facility's grand opening at an open house, and ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 19, 2023, at NPC’s Winslow Campus, 1400 E. Third St. Tours of the new facility will be held from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. with a small reception to follow.

For more information on NACOG services and facilities visit www.nacog.org.