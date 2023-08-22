Keara Lomayestewa is new Miss Hopi
Originally Published: August 22, 2023 1:44 p.m.
Keara GeAnn Lomayestewa was chosen as the new Miss Hopi Aug. 16. Lomayestewa is Is’wungwa (Coyote clan) from the village of Munqapi.(Photos/Miss Hopi Committee)
Most Read
- Navajo Nation vice president and husband separate
- State Route 64 closed south of Grand Canyon due to flooding
- Barbie gets a Navajo makeover by master Diné weaver Barbara Teller Ornelas
- Navajo Nation Vice President divorces
- The World’s Largest Navajo rug to be on exhibit at Affeldt Mion Museum
- Tuba City Warriors football returns with a mission
- Navajo Technical University holds second annual trail ride for higher education
- Apache County signs gravel lease agreement with Navajo Nation to help with road repairs
- Several injured in collision on Highway 89
- Diné entrepreneurs keep the caffeine flowing with Stay Grounded coffee truck
- Navajo Nation vice president and husband separate
- Barbie gets a Navajo makeover by master Diné weaver Barbara Teller Ornelas
- In Arizona water ruling, the Hopi tribe sees limits on its future
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- Several injured in collision on Highway 89
- State Route 64 closed south of Grand Canyon due to flooding
- Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream company posts about Land Back sparks outrage
- Dilkon Medical Center nears completion
- New Mexico was not a blank canvas: 'Oppenheimer" leaves out those who lost land and more
- Navajo Nation Vice President divorces
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: