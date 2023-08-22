Hopi Arts and Cultural Festival returns to Continental Country Club Aug. 26

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – The 12th Annual Hopi Arts and Cultural Festival returns to Flagstaff Aug. 26.

Everyone is invited to the two-day family-friendly event of Hopi artists and dance performances.

The festival brings Hopi artists’ talent and culture to the public. The festival enhances the Hopi culture by showcasing traditional pottery, baskets, paintings, jewelry, Kachina dolls, food and Hopi dances.

“We enjoy seeing all of the artists artwork and Hopi dances,” said Edison Tu’tsi, Hopi Tribe Economic Development Corporation board chairman.

Each morning the festival will open with a traditional Hopi prayer and introductions, followed by Hopi social dance performances. Attendees can meander through the booths of talented Hopi artists. Additionally, there will be a silent auction including several getaway packages, Hopi artwork donated by artists and more.

“(This is) a great place to attend and a great place to meet talented Hopi artists,” said Timothy Nuvangyaoma, Hopi chairman.

For more than 11 years, the Hopi Arts & Education Association (HAEA) has hosted the Annual Hopi Arts & Cultural Festival in Flagstaff.

The Hopi Festival was formerly held at Heritage Square in downtown Flagstaff.

For the past two years, the festival relocated to the Continental Country Club Driving Range, in Flagstaff, to accommodate more Hopi artists, entertainment groups and food vendors.

HAEA’s mission is to bring educational experience and insight of the Hopi Culture to attendees and provide scholarships for higher educational pursuits for the Hopi tribe.

Admission is $5 for adults and children under five years old are free. Parking is $5.

The events begin Aug. 26 at 9 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. On Aug. 27 the festival begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.

The festival will take place at the Continental Country Club Driving Range at 5600 E. Old Walnut Canyon Road in Flagstaff.

More information and the schedule of events is available at hopifestival.com.

Information provided by the Hopi Tribe Economic Development Corporation.