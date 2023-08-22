OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Sun, Aug. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Chinle volleyball looks to rebuild

Chinle girls basketball coach Francine McCurtain is also a teacher and mother of five, including two Chinle basketball players. She grew up playing the sport. (Photo/Gabrielle Ducharme, Cronkite News)

Chinle girls basketball coach Francine McCurtain is also a teacher and mother of five, including two Chinle basketball players. She grew up playing the sport. (Photo/Gabrielle Ducharme, Cronkite News)

Marilyn R. Sheldon, Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: August 22, 2023 10:51 a.m.

CHINLE, Ariz. — In her fourth year as head coach for the Chinle Wildcats High School Volleyball team, Francine McCurtain is glad to have seven solid returning players for the season.

The Lady Wildcats are coming off of a 10-16 overall, and 7-8 regional record from last year.

Her primary setter is Connie Burns, a sophomore. Burns was selected as a 3A North Navajo Times All Star last year. Her other setter is senior Hailey Burns.

In the libero position is Meadow Honie, a back row specialist, who, at 5'5", is also capable of playing in the outside hitter position.

One of the tallest players at 5'9", is junior Qoah Yazzie, who was named to the Second All Team 3A North Navajo Times All Star team last season. She can play either the outside hitter or middle hitter position, and is noted as an all around player, who can fill a number of roles for the team. She is also the only player that utilizes a jump serve.

Char Yazzie, a senior, will play the outside hitter slot, and possibly another front row position. McCurtain said Yazzie is very athletic, and even at 5'6", is capable of playing in the front row.

Two players who spent time on both the varsity and junior varsity teams last year are Tayonna Mitchell, a 5'7" senior, and Dizhoon White, a 5'9" junior. Mitchell, who is known for having a solid serve, will be an outside hitter. White, a middle hitter, is also a noted basketball player for the school.

The Lady Wildcats open their season Aug. 23, at 6 p.m., on the road against the Winslow Bulldogs.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas