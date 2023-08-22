Around the Rez: Week of Aug. 23

First Lady's college supply drive

First Lady Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren is parterning with Navajo Tribal Colleges to collect new supplies for NTU and Dine College students. Items needed include dorm room supplies such as bedding computer supplies, laundry, nonperishable food and hygiene items. Donations can be brought to the Office of the President and Vice President at 100 Park way in Window Rock or call (928) 810-8505.

Central Agency Fair Song & Dance

Youth Day is Aug. 24, 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at Chinle Wildcat Den Parking Lot. Info booths, free school supplies, obstacle course, fun & games, live music. The Chinle Swingin’ Echos will be at the fair Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. There will be registration Aug. 26 and grand entry at 11 a.m. Group singers and dancers are invited. For more information contact Myron Hoskie at (928) 797-1760.

KARMA event on cultural engineering Aug. 26

Join Ke’yah Advanced Rural Manufacturing Alliance Aug. 26 for “Acknowledging Culture in 21st Century Learning”at Northern Arizona University – Du Bois Center from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.. The event, sponsored by Tufts University - Center for Education and KARMA, NAU, LEGO Foundation, offers an exploration of culturally embedded engineering problem-solving and coding, focusing on their future on Navajo/Hopi. Open to teachers, parents, community members and invited guests.

Spay, neuter and vaccine clinics

The Parker Project and Best Friends Animal Sanctuary are holding several fall spay, neuter and vaccine clinics. They include the following: Aug. 25 and 27 – Spay and neuter clinic in Kaibeto Pure Heart Bible Church, 50 yards northeast of Kaibeto Market.

Kayenta Cultural Center meeting Aug. 29

The Cultural Center at Kayenta Unified School District is holding a student cultural advisory committee meeting Aug. 29 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.. The meeting is on Zoom which can be found at their social media age. Call (928) 697-2037 for more information.

Code Talker 10k Race

On Sept. 10, the 9th annual Code Talker 10k will be at the Navajo Zoo/Museum honoring legendary Code Talkers. Registration for the Code Talker 10k is now open at navajoyes.org. Registration is $30 for all runners to cover costs of the event and to support the Code Talker Poster Project. Registration will include an event t-shirt featuring a unique Code Talker, a unique Code Talker medal/ribbon, race bib and your choice of posters from the Navajo Code Talker Poster Series.

Western Navajo Fair Oct. 19-22

Considered the grand finale of the fair season for the Navajo Nation, the Western Navajo Nation Fair kicks off Oct. 19 and runs through Oct. 22 in Tuba City. Visit westernnavajofair.org/ for more information.

Rug Weaving Workshop

The Tsé Bii’ Ndzisgai Community Center hosts a rug weaving workshop on Mondays and Tuesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. (MDT). For more information (928) 981-0141 or mvcc@navajohopisolidarity.org.

HSAPC in Person Meetings

12-step support meetings at HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center. Every Mon, Tues, Wed and Fri at 12 p.m. More info: (928) 734-0300.

Navajo Bingo Fridays

WIHCC Navajo Bingo 2nd and 4th Fridays 11 a.m. Hozhoogo Iina Wellness Center. More info: (928) 288-9208.

