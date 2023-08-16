Around Winslow: Week of Aug. 16

Young chefs culinary program

Winslow Public Library offers ages 8-18 a culinary class to learn about cooking. The next dates of the program is Sept. 2 and Oct. 7.

Winslow chip seal

The following areas will receive chip and/or crack seal in Winslow beginning Aug. 14: North Park Dr. from Cherry to Desmond, Mike’s Pike from North Park Dr. to approximately Winslow Ford. The anticipated project duration is approximately six weeks.



Winslow Public Library story time

The Winslow Public Library offers a pre-k story time every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for infants to age 5.

Farmers Market

Mother Road Farmers Market is from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Eagle Pavilion Park in Winslow. For more info contact Laurie Lashomb at (928) 587-0098.

Good Morning Winslow

Good Morning Winslow, an opportunity for the Winslow business community to connect, is held on the first Wednesday of every month from 7 - 8 a.m. at 523 W. Second St.

Winslow Rotary Club

Meets every Wednesday at Noon at Bojo’s Bar & Grill in Winslow.

Material Girls Quilt Guild

The material Girls Quilt Guild meets the 1st Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at the Methodist Church. Information is available by calling Rozella Leonard (928) 289-3030.

Homolovi Chapter of Arizona Archaeology Society

The group meets the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Visitor Center, 523 W. Second St. More information is available by calling Ken Evans at (928) 289-4106.

Winslow Harvey Girls

The Winslow Harvey Girls meets the second Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at La Posada Hotel. For more information call (928) 289-4160.

