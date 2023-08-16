Around the Rez: Week of Aug. 16

Northwest Navajo camp meeting Aug. 17-19

Dzil Naa Oodilii Bible Church, 24 miles south of Bloomfield, New Mexico, is hosting a camp meeting that includes a youth group program. The event is at 6 p.m. on Aug. 17 and Aug. 18, and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Aug. 19. More information is available at (505)592-2787. The church is at 12739 US-550.

Navajo Yes Celebration in the Parks

Navajo Yes is hosting summer events that include live music school supply donations, fun runs, door prizes and food. On Aug. 17 the group will be at LCR Tribal Park and Aug. 26 at Four Corners.

Code Talker 10k Race

On Sept. 10, the 9th annuyal Code Talker 10k will be at the Navajo Zoo/Museum honoring legendary Code Talkers. Registration for the Code Talker 10k is now open at navajoyes.org. Registration is $30 for all runners to cover costs of the event and to support the Code Talker Poster Project. Registration will include an event t-shirt featuring a unique Code Talker, a unique Code Talker medal/ribbon, race bib and your choice of posters from the Navajo Code Talker Poster Series.

KARMA event on cultural engineering Aug. 26

Join Ke’yah Advanced Rural Manufacturing Alliance Aug. 26 for “Acknowledging Culture in 21st Century Learning”at Northern Arizona University – Du Bois Center from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.. The event, sponsored by Tufts University - Center for Education and KARMA, NAU, LEGO Foundation, offers an exploration of culturally embedded engineering problem-solving and coding, focusing on their future on Navajo/Hopi. Open to teachers, parents, community members and invited guests.

Central Agency Fair Song & Dance

Youth Day is Aug. 24, 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at Chinle Wildcat Den Parking Lot. Info booths, free school supplies, obstacle course, fun & games, live music. The Chinle Swingin’ Echos will be at the fair Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. There will be registration Aug. 26 and grand entry at 11 a.m. Group singers and dancers are invited. For more information contact Myron Hoskie at (928) 797-1760.

Rug Weaving Workshop

The Tsé Bii’ Ndzisgai Community Center hosts a rug weaving workshop on Mondays and Tuesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. (MDT). For more information (928) 981-0141 or mvcc@navajohopisolidarity.org.

